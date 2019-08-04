PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney School Board held its first meeting after taking a break in July, and heard from several speakers on future financial needs.
Alisha Reesh-Henry, Elle Enos, and Chris Brewer from PNC Capital Markets addressed the board regarding options for future funding and debt refunding opportunities.
The board has been looking at refinancing options available for the district. The district is looking three to five years down the road to predict how much financial help might be required.
The general fund balance for the school is reported to be at about $9.8 million to start the new school year. To be financially stable, the board seeks to have three months’ worth of expenses as the fund balance. That floor is currently at $9.7 million, so they want to avoid debiting the general fund for upcoming projects including track and field improvements.
Reesh-Henry suggested one option: refinancing three series of bonds into one, but not extending any maturity. This means they would mature no later than 2027.
The school will hear soon from architects on what their major cost points are going to be on the current track and field project. The board discussed being careful in its decision going forward on prioritizing what they spend money on and where the money comes from, and future debt to which they might commit.
Two options the board discussed were refinancing and new money, but it was made clear that the school could look at one option without looking at the other. They are not required to do both if they chose not to. The Reesh-Henry representatives explained this is not a pressure situation for a decision, but a preliminary meeting to get the board thinking for when the architect comes in next month to discuss possible costs.
They told the board there was no downside to authorizing them at their voting meeting. They were just there to get projects and thoughts moving.
Elizabeth Depp-Hutchinson also spoke to the board on behalf of the AmeriCorps Service about accomplishments made during the summer. AmeriCorps is an organization that has tutors go into schools, and help small groups improve their math and reading skills. The group is funded by the federal government.
Depp-Hutchinson explained AmeriCorps held a fundraiser over the summer from which funds were used to paint a mural in the cafeteria. They have handprints of students going all the way around the cafeteria as part of the mural.
After the children left for the summer, the group also helped the technology department clean projectors at the elementary school. They also started color coding the elementary hallways with pompom decorations.
A voting meeting will be held on Aug. 6 to vote on all requests made at this meeting.