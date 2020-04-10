PUNXSUTAWNEY — A topic of discussion at recent Punxsutawney School Board meetings has been students who wish to go into Emergency Service fields.
During the March meeting, Vice President Deneen Evans initiated the topic after she was helped by two students who are junior volunteer firefighters. Evans said her car slid off the road one morning when it was icy. The students found her and immediately stopped to ensure she was okay.
While they waited with her, the students expressed frustration at not having any viable option to further their training as firemen while in school. At the board meeting, Evans asked if the district might offer some kind of work release for students trying to be involved in emergency services.
The topic was first discussed at the March meeting. The board collectively agreed students couldn't be allowed to leave school any time the fire whistle blows.
“Their request is not a work release request, their request is an as needed type of thing and we don't allow the student to go out of the school at any time, though they may be volunteer firemen,” said High School Principal Jeff Long.
Evans expressed frustration that since Jeff-Tech (Jefferson County-Dubois Area Vocational-Technical School) disbanded the emergency services department, students don't have emergency service options until after graduating high school.
The topic was listed to be discussed again during the meeting Tuesday, but discussion was kept at a minimum in the hope of the board's being able to hold an in-person meeting next month.
Board President Cindy Depp-Hutchinson said she reached out to a fire chief in town, who reached out to others, for an opinion on the topic.
“They would not be in favor of having junior fire fighters leave school for an occurrence,” Depp-Hutchinson. “Junior fire fighters can't do a whole lot. They can do about as much as a guy on the street could do. They did not feel they would benefit from being able to leave school.”
“We need to have something because it is a career. It is something that they can go other places and get paid to do,” Evans said.
Board member David Wachob said he had information about an IUP program that would allow students to graduate high school as Emergency Medical Technicians, and he would share that information with the rest of the board. The topic is to be revisited during the May meeting.