PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney School Board was provided a COVID-19 update on the cases in the district, and the status of the county as a whole, by Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski during a meeting last week.
The district had three positive cases as of the meeting; one student at the elementary school, one student at the high school and one staff member at the elementary school.
“Today was day 50 of our face-to-face education, and tomorrow is day 51, so we take it one day at a time, and away we go. We’ll see where we are at the end of every day, but hopefully we’ll be able to continue going where we’re going, but you know there’s no promises or anything posted, we have to see what happens next,” Lesniewski told the board.
There are currently nine students being quarantined at the high school, and 41 at the elementary school, according to Lesniewski. These students are doing all of their school work online while quarantining for two weeks.
He also reported that in the Punxsutawney zip code, 15767, there are 62 cases, which he said has gone up dramatically in the last couple of weeks. He also said it has started to slow down in recent days.
The positivity percentage for the county has gone up to 7.6 percent, and the incident rate is up to 71 per 100,000, according to Lesniewski.
While Jefferson County is considered moderate, Punxsutawney’s neighbor, Indiana County, is considered substantial.
“They had gone back to moderate, and they had their biggest case increase today since this got started for that county, they went up by 69 cases over yesterday, so that’s a big increase for them,” Lesniewski said.
During the Student Board Report, student representative Louise Bennett shared that many students are worried about another possible shutdown of the school because of the recent positive cases.
“The feeling at the school is very fearful that we’re going to be shut down,” Bennett said.
She also mentioned that the coronavirus was keeping some students from being able to join clubs because they’re only allowed to have so many students in the room. She said it’s just one of the things the coronavirus has affected this year, but that as students graduate there will be openings for other interested students.
“So, there is kind of a fear amongst the students that, not only that the coronavirus is a thing and it’s coming to Punxsy, but also that the school might get closed down,” Bennett said.