PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney School Board heard from HHSDR Architects and Engineers about the capital projects study the company was hired to compile.
The board had an extensive discussion surrounding the findings and recommended projects with which the company present them.
Bob Englebaugh and Jon Finn of HHSDR gave a presentation on the capital projects, which was the main focus of the meeting.
The priorities were broken into four categories; campus, elementary school, high school, and district administration. The number one priority under the campus is the track, which is in need of repairs. The number one at the elementary school is providing a play area, which is being combined with the possible repairs of the track. The main concern at the high school is the grease trap outside of the kitchen that needs replaced. The district administration building is pretty well taken care of, and the only suggestion made was to keep an eye on the roof.
Each recommended project was presented with a cost range because there are various factors to take into consideration when doing each project.
The Jack LaMarca Stadium is recommended to be the highest priority of campus repairs. This project is going to cost about $650,000 to $750,000. This depends on the quality of the track the board selects, and some repairs that will be needed around the stadium. Jon Finn explained their recommendation to install turf with the destruction and resurfacing of the track.
“Because of all that work that’s being done on the track, and the access roads coming in, if the district would decide to utilize and go forward with the installation of the turf, it would all be done in the same project,” Jon Finn explained.
The discussion of parking lot repairs took up much of the discussion, as the district is trying to find a way to add more parking for special event nights, while utilizing their space the best they can.
Finn said they had developed three possible options for adding parking to the campus. Any additional parking added will also have to have storm water systems added as well. The three optional areas suggested in the plan were the soccer practice field, the elementary tennis courts, or the football practice field.
The practice soccer field was the largest area HHSDR could find to add parking in. The tennis courts could be relocated with the resurfacing of the track. The board had a lengthy discussion about the options presented, and even discussed some other idea. Some members suggested expanding existing parking lots, while other pointed to some available grassy areas. In the end, the options presented in the capital projects seemed to be the best possibilities for the council to consider.
“The displaced tennis courts almost seem to be the most feasible...” Dr. Martino-McAllister said.
After some further discussion, some of the board began to question if the number of spaces they would be able to add was worth the cost and trouble they were considering.
“We have many ideas coming in daily... We’re getting a lot of good suggestions, we have ideas for these big events coming up, but before you make a $1.2 million decision I would suggest seeing how these ideas pan out for the event.” elementary principal Dr. Michael Guidice said.
The discussion about the elementary school focused on a play area. Finn explained this is another positive to installing turf during the improvements to the stadium. They would make access to the turn field from the elementary school easier, and it would work as an added play area for the school.
Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lesniewski said the advantage of the turf would be the students always having an area to play in, even on wet days, or in the winter time. Dr. Martino-McAllister was more skeptical, mentioning that recess is meant to be more than just running around on an open field.
“Elementary recess is a little more imaginative and creative than just being on an open field, which is why we have equipment up...” Dr. Martino-McAllister said.
The board plans to read and discuss all the possible projects and solutions brought to them by HHSDR. They plan to have them back to another board meeting after they’ve had a chance to decide what projects they might want to move forward on.