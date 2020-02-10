PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney School Board heard from both the elementary and high school principals regarding Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) test scores recently.
School officials have referred to the test scores several times while adjusting class schedules to better meet student needs. Some of the adjustments have included adding extra math and English blocks to the schedule for students with less than satisfactory scores.
Elementary Principal Mike Guidice said it is easy to determine which children take the test seriously, and which are just rushing through to complete it.
“I can see the amount of time that kids spent on the test, and there are handfuls in each grade that were done before 10 minutes,” Guidice said.
Guidice said the elementary school is seeing increases in every grade in the math section of the test. The grades are all projected to match or increase in the English language arts section as well. He said the school is focusing on several small things that he thinks are helping.
Heavy data analysis being used to track what students are understanding. School officials are using merit students for before and after school study programs. The teachers have Tech Tuesdays now where the teachers get extra tech training. They also have Dr. Richard Sabousky from Clarion University giving the teachers alternative teaching practices for struggling students.
They have also been utilizing positive behavior rewards, which is cutting down on discipline and encouraging more effort.
Jeff Long spoke about the seventh and eighth grade PSSA test scores. Seventh and eighth grade are both about 28 percent proficient in math, which is an improvement.
“Those numbers, abysmal as they are, they are improvements from last year’s PSSA scores, even at test time. So, I would expect improvement there even from now until test time. I don’t like those numbers still... but they are improvement,” Long said.