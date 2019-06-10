PUNXSUTAWNEY — Members of the Punxsutawney Area School Board expressed second thoughts regarding adoption of the 2019-2020 budget without a tax increase ahead of Tuesday’s voting meeting.
School Board president Kyle Lingenfelter brought up the issue by saying he was reconsidering his vote to approve the preliminary budget without a tax increase, wondering whether it was a good idea not to include the increase, given the cost of the cyber school program the district offers.
“The cyber school costs consists of a large part of our budget. I wonder if the families that are doing cyber school understand the impact of the program. That comes with a cost to the tax payers. I had some second thoughts because of that,” Lingenfelter said.
Lingenfelter said a tax increase may be one of the effects of the community choosing to pursue cyber schools.
“A tax increase may be one of the effects of the choice the community made to pursue cyber education when we have a good school,” Lingenfelter said.
Board member Jeanne Martino McCallister said the district needs to support the families that choose to utilize the cyber school program and a tax increase is needed to do that.
“My support was and is for a tax increase. Education is an investment. It’s incremental, it’s a community owned issue. The schools are doing everything they can to be fiscally responsible. We have to make improvements and prioritize things and the budget reflects that,” Martino McCallister said.
Board member George Powers said cyber school is increasing the district’s costs and without a gradual tax increase now, future school boards will be faced with hard decisions.
“When they choose to go to cyber, that increases our costs by more than a million dollars. It is an added drain on our budget. One of these days, we are going to run out of a fund balance. We keep using it and using it, one of these days it’s not going to be there if we don’t make provisions to make some of it up. Some day down the road, there is going to be a school board with a very large tax increase,” Powers said.