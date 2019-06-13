PUNXSUTAWNEY — Absences and disagreement led to a stalemate at the Punxsutawney Area School Board meeting this week. A special meeting of the board has been calle for June 25 when the board will try again to decide on a tax increase and adopt the district’s 2019-2020 budget.
The absence of board members Jim Baun and Melissa Snyder led to a split four to three decision on two resolutions for adoption of the budget. The board must achieve at least a five to four vote for a budget resolution to be enacted.
The discussion began with board member Dr. Jeanne Martino McCallister moving to adopt the 2019-2020 budget with a $15 tax increase. Board member Deneen Evans said she did not feel comfortable with voting for a tax increase one year after the district completed its consolidation efforts. She said she wanted to wait and see if the savings from the consolidation would take effect and noted that the board needs to gain control of its budget.
“Fifteen dollars is a lot for some people. We have a lot of older people in the community. I am not for a tax increase at this time. We really do need to get our budget under control. We need to look at where we can decrease our expenditures. We have to look at what we can afford as a district,” Evans said.
Board member Penny Piffer said she, too, opposes a tax increase. She said the district should have been in the positive with the budget after the consolidation. She said the district needs to look at how it can get students who have chosen to go to cyber school back to the district.
“This would be the third or fourth year we have had a tax increase. Let’s take a year off and see what happens,” Piffer said.
Board member Elaine Muto also opposed a tax increase.
“Maybe we as a school board should take a lesson from our senior citizens’ fixed budgets. Let’s try staying within our budget and see what happens,” Muto said.
Board President Kyle Lingenfelter said he agreed with everything that was said, but noted that the board has voted contrary to the advice of the administration in regards to the budget in the past. He said those decisions come with a cost.
“We have been asked to cut our budget in the past and we have voted to increase staff. I am worried we are going to run into more pressures like that. We don’t have any guarantees on the cost of cyber. That seems to be what the community wants. We have to pay for that,” Lingenfelter said.
A roll call vote to adopt the 2019-2020 budget with a $15 tax increase ended in a stalemate after the board failed to reach a five to four vote. Deneen Evans, Elaine Muto and Penny Piffer voted “no” on the tax increase and Kyle Lingenfelter, George Powers, Cindy Depp Hutchinson and Dr. Jeanne Martino McCallister voting “yes.”
The roll call vote to adopt the budget without a $15 tax increase also ended in a stalemate with Deneen Evans, Elaine Muto and Penny Piffer voting “yes” and Kyle Lingenfelter, George Powers, Cindy Depp Hutchinson and Dr. Jeanne Martino McCallister voting “no.”