PUNXSUTAWNEY — Safety and high cyber school rates were among topics Thursday evening during Punxsutawney Area School Board’s March meeting.
Garret Rain of Rain Public Planning presented the board with a safety plan update for the coming year, which sparked a conversation about the district’s safety progression throughout the past year.
New strategies, Rain says, will help Punxsutawney Area Schools prepare for intruders, bomb threats and other crises that could occur.
Board President Dr. Kyle Lingenfelter said he is proud and impressed at how far the Punxsutawney Area School District has come, safety wise, in just a little more than a year, since the Valentine’s Day school shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018.
PASD partnered with the Punxsutawney Police Department to incorporate school resource officers in February of this year.
District Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lesniewski said he plans on having a safety update seminar with both administration, parents and students will be held at some point.
“We can’t prevent everything, but look at how far we have come in a year’s time,” he said.
Cyber school
The Punxsutawney area has a much higher cyber school rate than students in Brookville and DuBois districts, Lesniewski said, with about 150-160 students registered. About seven are elementary students.
Board members questioned if there are any requirements or guidelines to going to cyber school, to which he responded there are not.
Cindy Depp-Hutchinson also asked why students aren’t choosing to go to Punxsutawney’s online cyber school and if enough advanced classes are offered.
“We could reach out to cyber students and get some feedback — see if they’re thinking of coming back and how they’re liking it,” Lesniewski said. It costs the school money, he added, when students leave to attend cyber school.
Lesniewski agreed to get a more detailed listing of PASD’s cyber school numbers and report back to the board.
Jeff Tech update
Board member George Powers, who also sits on the Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) board, informed them of the bus project Automotive Collision Repair Technology and Welding and Metals Fabrication students have been working on. The bus will transport them up the hill to the new Diesel Mechanics and Heavy Equipment building.
He also told them about the successes of JT’s cooperative education program, which now incorporates about 50 percent of the student population.
As part of Career and Technical Education Month, JT students attended January’s PASB meeting, demonstrating things they have learned.
