PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney School Board voted in favor of no tax increase in the budget for the 2021-22 school year at this week’s meeting.
With a unanimous 8-0 vote, the board approved the 2021-22 General Fund Budget with no tax increases in the amount of $49,976,250 to be adopted for the year. In choosing the budget with no tax increase, the board also approved the authorization for the homestead/farmstead exclusion without a tax increase.
Per the approved motion, the Real Estate Tax Levy for the 2021-22 school year will be levied at 25.384 mills for Jefferson County and 7.816 mills for Indiana County.
According to the approved motion, the exclusion real estate tax assessment reduction for the 2021-22 school year will equal $7,857 for Jefferson County and $25,526 for Indiana County for each approved homestead and farmstead within the Punxsutawney Area School District. The assessed value reduction cannot exceed the approved value, and will be the lesser of the approved value or assessed value reduction.
This will result in a tax credit of about $199 provided the property tax exceeds the amount of the credit. The total 2021-22 property tax reduction allocation equals $1,118,611.
“With all the extra ESSERs funds and the funding coming out of our government, I don’t feel it’s time to apply taxes to the local community,” Chad Pearce, board member said.
“There’s two main issues I have. One, we can’t run indefinitely with a deficit of a budget of $2 million. We’re hoping to get some kids back from cyber that will reduce expenses. The other thing is a longer-term issue, is to make sure we have a good proportion of local tax payer to state and federal funding or else the state penalizes us by taking money away. Susan (Robertson) didn’t indicate that that’s going to be a big problem this year, but it could be in years future, so even if we do have significant ESSERs funding to make ends meet, we still may need to raise taxes in the future so the state remains level funding for Punxsy School District,” Matt Kengersky, board member added.
The issue of cyber school has been a focal point of board discussion when it comes to budget and funding matters. The Punxsutawney School District has been seeing an increase of students going to cyber school, particularly over the last year because of COVID-19.
Something the board is adamant about is the fact that while cyber schools market themselves as “free” to parents, the fact is they are not free. Kengersky continued to say that the cost of cyber school falls back to the school district to cover, which gets to be even more expensive if a parent choses a private cyber school rather than the one provided by the district.
“Cyber and special ed increased our expense line this year by over 25 percent, which equates to almost our entire budget deficit,” Kengersky said. “Pennsylvania allows school choice, so the same amount that we pay per student has to be paid to cyber schools and that’s causing a big financial strain on the district, and not only our district, but all state districts.”
Board member Dr. David Wachob also said that there is no cap on the cost of cyber school, making it “like the wild west, they can charge whatever they want.”
Kengersky confirmed that private cyber schools are the most expensive to pay for. Board member George Powers said that in his opinion, that is the same as a private school, and doesn’t see why the board has to pay those costs.
The board does receive monthly reports on how many students are cyber versus in-class, and how many are private cyber versus district cyber. The board is hoping to see the cyber numbers go down as the COVID pandemic eases and things return to normal.