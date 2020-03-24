PUNXSUTAWNEY — With school closures extended into April, the Punxsutawney School District is working to put a plan in place for the prolonged closure.
Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski said the proposed return to classes for Punxsutawney Area School District is April 9, but an exact date will be determined once more information is available.
With schools still closed, the district is continuing to distribute breakfast and lunch to students and their families from many drop off locations around the district.
Meals can be picked up between 10:30-11:45 a.m. at various locations around Punxsutawney. For out-of-town families there are also pick-up points at the McCalmont Township Fire Hall, the Rossiter ball field, Perry Township Fire Hall, the Big Run War Memorial, the Ringgold Fire Hall, Sandy Creek Newlife Fellowship Church and Covode United Methodist Church.
A full list of in-town and out-of-town locations and pick-up times can be found on the PASD website.
A visit from Tish Rabe “the singing author” scheduled for March 23 was postponed, and will be rescheduled once students are back in classes.