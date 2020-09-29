PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney School District held a special meeting last Friday to vote on changing the capacity at sporting events to 50 percent outdoors and 25 percent indoors.
The board heard from several parents and community members before beginning their own discussions about the possible changes. These changes come with news that the Philadelphia Federal Appeals Court is reviewing Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandate that sporting events be capped at 250 people outdoors and 25 indoors, according to the board.
Many parents came to speak to the council before they made a decision. The parents and community members overwhelmingly wanted the board to open sports up to more parents and spectators. Some questioned what good it did to keep them out, as the students were all in the school together during the week.
“Let the people come support the kids,” said John Varner. “That’s what we’re all here for. We want to see our kids play, grandkids play, nieces and nephews. Tomorrow’s not promised.”
Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski said the school received recommendations from the school’s physician Timothy Simpson , the school Solicitor David Young, and Jefferson County Emergency Management Director Tracy Zents.
Simpson recommended the 50 percent outside and 25 percent inside capacity as the most conducive to the school district. This allows the school to have 1,250 people at a football game.
High School Principal Jeff Long presented the various situations covered under these recommendations. The increased capacity would allow the band and cheerleaders to both perform during home football games. He outlined one scenario where each child participating, both home and away teams, is given four tickets for their family to attend, leaving 390 tickets left available at the gate.
School Board Member Janey London spoke up to say she felt that two tickets for the away players was sufficient to allow more locals in to see the sports.
“I just think we should be thinking of our own at this point in time right now. I think everybody around here at these other school districts I’ve been keeping tabs on the last few weeks, it’s two,” London said.
Long said the number of tickets given would be up to the board. He also explained these numbers were more important for some sports than others. Tennis and cross country don’t typically draw large crowds, and wouldn’t take as much thought on the ticket numbers.
There will be specific entrances and exits for people to go through to account for when there are games stacked back-to-back.
Board member Kyle Lingenfelter said that while he was never in favor of the 250 limit because it was illogical, the virus is still around the area.
“The virus didn’t go away. We still have people up in the hospital very, very sick with this, and it’s happening right now,” Lingenfelter said. “You can sign all the papers you want to assume the risk for yourself. What about the other people? Because that’s what people don’t understand, these masks are for the other people, they’re not for you.”
Lesniewski said they would do the best they could, and would continue to make announcements and encourage masks at the door, but that Punxsutawney did not want to become the next Ohio, referencing a confrontation at a middle school football game.
He added that the school had successfully done 21 days of face-to-face learning without having a case in the system.
“That could change overnight, possibly. That could change by tomorrow morning. But we’re in good shape because all of our kids and all of our staff, and everyone who works for the organization is doing what we’re supposed to be doing. They’re wearing their masks, they’re washing their hands, everybody’s doing it,” Lesniewski said.
Lingenfelter motioned to give all sports four tickets for home players, including band and cheerleaders, and two tickets for away participants and no tickets sold at the gate. He said he wouldn’t allow the general public in this week, and would rather see how it goes. This motion did not receive a second.
Board member David Wachob motioned to give all sports four tickets for home players, including band and cheerleaders, and two tickets for away participants, and free tickets to the public up to the recommended 50 percent outdoor and 25 percent indoor limit, on a first-come, first-served basis. This was seconded by London.
In a roll call vote, Lingenfelter and Board President Cindy Depp-Hutchinson voted against this motion. The motion passed with a 6-2 vote. The Pennsylvania Department of Education will be updated on the school’s health and safety plan adjustments.