PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney School District released several statements over the last few days regarding COVID-19 cases in the district.
In all of the statements, the school says none of the known cases are related to any of the previous incidents.
The latest release from Nov. 23 shared that a support staff member of the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, and is quarantined. A list of others needing to quarantine as a result of possible exposure have also been contacted.
On Nov. 22 a news release was issued that a cafeteria staff member, who had been in the school on Nov. 16 and 17, has tested positive for COVID-19. Two other cafeteria staff who were exposed are also under quarantine at this time.
In that same statement, a teacher present in the school on Nov. 18 to 20 tested positive as well. Two other teachers have been quarantined at this time because of close contact. No students were quarantined as a result of either of these cases.
Several other press releases from Nov 19. shared a case happened on Nov. 10-11 at the Punxsutawney Area High School. An evening employee who was in the school on these days tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently under quarantine.
No other individuals were exposed as a close contact with the individual.
“Despite the fact that quarantine is limited to those currently known to be exposed to the positive individual, district families must be informed that some risk of exposure still remains,” the statement read.
The second incident happened on Monday, Nov. 16, at the elementary school. A staff member at PAES tested positive for COVID-19.
“This case is not related to any of the other cases we have previously informed the community about in the past few days,” the statement read.
The individual is currently under quarantine. Contract tracing interviews have been conducted, and a list of those needing to quarantine have been contacted. The school asks that families continue to closely monitor their children as there is still some risk of exposure.
If anyone has further questions about either of the situations, the school is directing people to reach out to the school’s principal. Michael Guidice is the PAES principal, and Jeff Long is the PAHS principal.