PUNXSUTAWNEY — A letter issued by the Punxsutawney School District outlines the district’s plans for dealing the coronavirus.
The letter was posted to the district’s website March 3 and says the district will monitor Pennsylvania Department of Health and Center for Disease Control updates and recommendations.
The letter still reflects the schools’ plans moving forward, according to Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski.
The district has increased the amount of disinfecting of all surfaces considered high-touch in the schools. The letter also states everyone plays a role in reducing the likelihood of an outbreak in the district, and listed good hygiene for preventing the spreading of germs.
“Gov. Wolf closed down schools in Montgomery County, down by Philadelphia, but the only thing he said that would affect us in western Pennsylvania is that he doesn’t want gatherings of more than 250 people,” Lesniewski said.
Lesniewski said that will have little impact on the district at present. The school is between sports seasons, and PIAA championships have been cancelled.
The letter also stressed keeping children home who feel sick to minimize risk to other students. The superintendent said the letter might be updated depending on further statements from Gov. Wolf.
“Just like you, we’re monitoring this on a day to day basis,” Lesniewski said.