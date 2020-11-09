PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney School Board will be seeking approval for several board policy revisions, the establishment of a new club, and modifications to the health and safety plan during a voting meeting on Tuesday.
During the board’s committee meeting last Thursday, Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski said the board policies for review are revised 103 and 104, which are the revised Title IX policies. He explained there had already been multiple legal reviews of the information.
The administration is currently all completing a six-hour course online on the policy, and the updates will be added to the handbooks.
“The law, I guess, expanded quite a bit,” Lesniewski said. “The procedures did, I did participate, I watched my six-hour course, and you have to pay attention because you get quizzed at the end. You can’t just sit there, you have to listen. They’ve really expanded a lot of the procedures.”
Other policy changes that will be voted on come directly from the Pennsylvania School Board Association, which he said is basically legal language updated to changes in the Pennsylvania code.
The modifications to the health and safety plans are to consolidate the school plan and the athletic plan into one. The plans are staying the same, but the athletic plan is now part of the school plan.
Lesniewski is also seeking approval for the establishment of the new club, “Turning point USA of Punxsutawney Area High School.”
High School Principal Jeff Long described the club as a political action club. He said it is more conservative leaning than liberal. Turning Point USA is a national organization, and this club would be the Punxsutawney Chapter of it.
Under the Federal Programs and Curriculum Reports, the school will vote to accept extra funding from the Jefferson County CARES fund. PASD applied for some of the money, and will be getting $101,968 through the CARES act from the county.