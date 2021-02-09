PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board discussed excess diesel fuel the school has for the transportation department that it is unable to do anything with following this unusual year.
During the voting meeting Tuesday, the school board will vote to approve the liquidation of the 2020-21 unused diesel fuel through the IU Consortium at a price of $7,200. The non-liquidated price for this diesel is currently at $110,400.
“So, last December we had bought into this amount of diesel fuel that we had done for years. Well, then when we selected the new transportation company, they have propane and gasoline busses, no diesel, so we had no use for the diesel,” said Paul Hetrick, the transportation director for the district.
He provided the district with price comparisons, and explained the prices will likely not fluctuate much. Hetrick had spoken with the school board solicitor Dave Young and business administrator Susan Robertson about this, and they agreed because of the circumstances.
The consortium brings many schools together and commits to a certain amount of gallons they put a bid in for, which gets a lower rate per gallon for each school. To fulfill their obligation to the consortium they must either pay the liquidation price, and forfeit their diesel, or have to pay the full amount for the fuel they have no use for.
“And we’re not the only district facing overages on fuel, because a lot of them are going hybrid, a lot of them are going online only. So, we couldn’t even get rid of it anywhere, so the liquidated price is 10 cents per gallon as compared to the $1.84 that we were signed in for,” Hetrick said.
He explained this year the district did not buy into the diesel, because now they know they don’t need it like they had in years past.
“We’ve called everywhere, but nowhere else has a need because they’re not moving as much as they anticipated. December of 2019 was before this all hit, so everyone went on normal numbers,” Hetrick explained.
“And COVID does apply, because in the consortium, if you have extra gallons, somebody in another school district will take those. It’s not usually a problem, but because of COVID nobody wants them,” Robertson said.
He added that none of the districts have committed to gasoline for next year, because all the districts are worried about committing to an amount for next year. He has not brought this to the board for approval yet because most districts are trying to wait for a better idea of what next school year might look like.
The board will vote on the official approval Tuesday at 6 p.m. but all were in agreement to move forward on this during the discussion at last Thursday’s committee meeting.