PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney School Board reportedly experienced extreme and “catastrophic” increases in tuition to cyber school and other school districts during the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
Board secretary Susan Robinson said the fiscal year was unique compared with other years. While revenue for the year came in over budget, expenditures also exceeded budget.
“We experienced what we are classifying as an absolute unforeseeable and even a catastrophic increase in outside tuition cost during 2018-19,” Robinson said.
Cyber school tuition increased $1,101,413 and the cost for outside school districts $552,985 over the prior years. This increase consumed all of the contingency and reserve funds for the previous year. The school experienced about a 62 percent increase in students attending cyber school.
Over the past six years, the tuition has only trended up by about $150,000 each year and that is what the school uses to set that item in the budget each year. Last year was also the year the board decided to have a tighter budget, and budget less contingency money.
“I tend to agree with Susan that the auditors probably won’t regard that as a catastrophic event because it’s not a flood or a fire, but I could make the argument it is catastrophic. There are different types of catastrophes, and having a 62 percent increase in one year over something the legislature mandated we be stuck with, to me is a catastrophe,” Solicitor David Young said.
Robinson said the board will move forward with a needs versus wants mindset. She also said for the future budget, they can set the budget higher, but control the expenditures throughout the year. Their general fund balance is just below the three-month expense threshold the board tries to stay above.
The school is concerned by the dramatic increase in cyber school tuition, and officials are attempting to determine why so many of the students in the district are deciding to make the change.
“Now that we’ve got a grasp on this, we’ve put an internal system in place in both buildings so at least we’ll know on a week to week basis if we’ve got kids going to cyber school,” Superintendent Lesniewski said.
School officials are working to gather data as to why students are deciding to leave the district. They are going to be conducting informal exit interviews to learn what is leading students to leave the district.