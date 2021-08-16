PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board reviewed its health and safety plan during a voting meeting last week in preparation for the start of the new school year.
Under the new plan, there will be voluntary mask wearing for all students and staff going into the 2021-22 school year.
The recommendation of the school physician, Dr. Timothy Simpson, was to have unvaccinated staff and students wear masks, but did not find it feasible.
“His recommendation was that we should have unvaccinated staff and students wear masks, but he thought it would be very problematic for us as an organization to enforce it,” Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski said.
The students will be required to wear masks while on the school buses, as that is a federal mandate.
“We are monitoring this multiple times a day, the best we can with the data that’s out there now,” Lesniewski said.
He said the counties around the area are falling in numbers again. He also said that Armstrong County had been demoted from substantial to moderate according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
He said the other school districts around them were all basically doing the same thing. He said hopefully everyone will stay on the same page as the first day of school for students approaches on Aug. 24.