PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area Senior Center officials have officially opened the doors of their new location at 222 North Findley Street.
The new location is part of the ATA building, and can be accessed through doors on the street, or by coming in the main entrance of the building, and through an internal door.
The center was previously operating from the New Beginnings Church in Walston for 13 months before finally being able to open the new location. At this location they were only able to be open three days a week. Participation was also limited because the location was some distance from Punxsutawney.
Now, with its own space the center has more freedom regarding events and activities can be scheduled. Senior Center Director Debbie Long explained she had to stop jigsaw puzzles while at the church because everything had to be cleaned up each day.
“Now we’re here five days a week. We need five days, and they (the seniors) need five days,” Long said.
She also said she has seen new faces in the week the new location has been open, and attributes this to its being located in Punxsutawney. She said many people could not make the drive to Walston, but are now stopping to see the new facility.
“Its nice to get to see the ones that couldn’t make it to the Walston location... I think this is going to be a good thing for this town,” Long said.
Long said the location is also advantageous because it is located centrally to three housing facilities including Grace Place Apartments, where she has had seniors walk from to the center.
“We’ve had ladies walking over from Grace Place with their walkers,” Long said.
The seniors have taken an active role in helping with the center as well. A set of twins, she said, have been bringing baked goods with them when they come. There is another woman who has been helping with the meals, and had begun heating the vegetables for lunch while Long was being interviewed for this article.
Since the center has only been open for a week, the only scheduled activities are Bingo on Monday and Friday, and lunch daily for those who call ahead. Long said she hopes to start some kind of craft day with the seniors once she is settled in.
Long is also planning an out of center activity with the Weather Discovery Center since it is right across the street.
She said she is also planning movie weekends with the center at the local movie theatre. When the movies for the weekend are announced, she will share them with the seniors and check interest. She needs to have at least six seniors interested in attending before she will commit to going. The center will then provide tickets to cover the cost of the movie, popcorn, and a small drink.