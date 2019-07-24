PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Recreation and Respite club celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday.
The club is run through the Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties, an organization that works to provide advocacy and resources to local residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organization works to increase public awareness by sharing the needs and potential of the special needs population.
This is a social club for special needs adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities. It is for people 18 years old and older. The Arc has a club like this one in DuBois, which has been very successful since it opened in 2010.
The new club is modeled after the existing location in DuBois. While anyone is welcome at either location, the demand for one in Jefferson County led to the new location being opened. The club is located at 212 West Mahoning Street in Punxsutawney. There is a $20 membership fee that gives members access to both the Punxsutawney and DuBois locations.
The club has a monthly calendar with events happening in the club every day in which members may participate. Some of these activities are Wii competitions, cooking classes, craft days, pizza and movie days, PlayDoh fun, and much more. Members need not participate in the event scheduled for the day, but can also come just to relax and socialize if they would prefer. During the holidays there will also be parties and dances scheduled.
The club has an open floor plan between the two main rooms. The front room is the main socializing area, set up with tables and chairs, and some more comfortable arm chairs. The club is also equipped with a full kitchen. There are also snacks available for sale at a minimal cost.
The club’s goal is, “to promote self-confidence, positive relationships, social independence, and a sense of belonging among our members.”
The two workers running the new facility have been working with The Arc for many years already. Lisa Fetterman has been running a Saturday program through The Arc for about 17 years now. She plans things for some of the special needs people in the area to enjoy on Saturdays twice a month.
Julie Smith will also be helping to run the new location, and has also been working with The Arc for many years.
“We thought they’d be good to run it since they’ve been with Arc for so long,” Rachel Spack, Arc director, said.
Both of them have helped out at the DuBois club before, so they had an idea of what running their own location would be like. They are still learning all the finer details of the club, though.
Everybody who was a member of the Saturday program Fetterman ran is now a member of the club as well. There have also been new members who signed up prior to the grand opening.
The club has received a number of donations from local organizations. It is a non-profit organization.