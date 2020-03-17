PUNXSUTAWNEY — Student representatives to the Punxsutawney school board expressed concerns about lack of school spirit among student body to the board.
Student board member Louise Bennett told the board she had conducted a poll on school spirit for her journalism class. The results showed a distinct lack of school spirit among her peers, she said. She received 173 responses to her survey.
“If you calculate it out, 107 of the 173 students said between a 0 to a 5 on a scale of 0 to 10, which I think is pretty bad,” Bennett said.
She believes this can be addressed by finding more ways to recognize what makes each student unique. She pointed to pep assemblies as an example, during which sports teams are brought to center stage and recognized. She said if more groups outside of sports teams could be similarly recognized, she believes it would increase school spirit.
“I think there are some kids like Danny and I who have school spirit and want to see the school do better, but there are a lot of kids that don’t, and I think we need to get kids more involved,” Bennett said.
She said many feel the only students who are recognized at pep assemblies are the students in sports, while many are involved in other extracurricular activities that receive no attention. She used the play as an example, saying if one didn’t go to see it, one might not have even known it was happening.
“There are a lot of kids who do a lot of amazing things, and they’re not getting recognized for it. I think that getting kids more involved in pep assemblies, more than just the sports kids, or more than just who people see as the popular kids. Really recognizing kids for what they’re able to do would make kids want to be more involved in the school,” Bennett said.
She pointed to the PASD robotics team as a group about which little is known outside of the team members.
“We need to enfranchise more students,” said High School Principal Jeff Long.