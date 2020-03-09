PUNXSUTAWNEY — High school chemistry teacher Matt Metzger was honored by the Punxsutawney School Board for his quick actions that saved a student from choking during a lunch period.
“Matt Metzger was very happy that we did this tonight, and I kind of tear up every time I talk to him about it because a kid almost died at my school,” High School Principal Jeff Long said.
Metzger was on lunch duty when the incident took place. He was watching and listening to the students as usual, when he picked up on unnatural sounds coming from one of the students. He saved an 11th grade student when he realized what was happening.
At first, Metzger just thought the student was going to be sick. Then he realized he was choking and jumped into action. He performed the Heimlich maneuver, taking about three or four tries before he dislodged the blockage from the student’s airway.
High School Principal Jeff Long praised the teacher for noticing the student in distress in the midst of a busy cafeteria.
Metzger was presented with an award during the school board meeting Thursday, recalling the events of the day for the board members to hear.