PUNXSUTAWNEY — Members of the Punxsutawney Area Education Association will hand out items to the public on Saturday. Items will include personal hygiene products, snack bags and bread.
To meet the needs of their students, high school teachers started the Leslie’s Closet Program, an effort to provide personal hygiene products and other items to students. Members of the community donate items such as clothes, shoes, shampoo, conditioner, toiletries, and more that are then available to students as needed throughout the school year.
“As teachers, we are constantly creating and adapting to find ways that will most effectively help our students. We want to carry out our same problem-solving approach in a way that can help the community and we hope this event will make a difference for Punxsutawney families,” said Jodi Bartlebaugh, third-grade teacher and Punxsutawney resident.
For Saturday’s event, items will be available for pick up at the high school parking lot. Tables will be set up for drive-through service. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and all members of the public are welcome. The teachers partnered with the Salvation Army who provided snack bags, Punxsutawney Area Hospital donated 336 packs of diapers, Joe’s Drive and Country Cone provided free ice cream coupons, and Sharp Distribution contributed loaves of Bimbo Bread.
The event is organized by the teacher union’s Student Focus Committee, which finds ways each year to help families in need across the district. All items are available while supplies last.