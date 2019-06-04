COOKSBURG — The Punxsutawney Theater Arts Guild will present two dramatizations based on the works of American humorist James Thurber at the Sawmill Center for the Arts in Cook Forest on July 4-6 from 8-10 p.m.
The first show will be “Many Moons” dramatized by Charlotte B. Chorpening. The story follows Princess Lenore, who suffers from a fatal disease caused by an unnameable longing. When she asks her father for the moon, it is up to the court jester to deliver her request and impart a bit of philosophy along the way.
The second is “The Thirteen Clocks” as dramatized by Fred Sadoff and Marc Bucci. The story follows a prince as he attempts to rescue a princess from certain death at the hands of an evil duke by finding 1,000 jewels and unfreezing 13 clocks. The story has been described as being similar to the works of Lewis Carrol and L.Frank Baum.
Tickets for the shows are priced at $15. For more information visit the Sawmill Center for the Arts Facebook page.