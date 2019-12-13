PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney town clock has a long history on Main Street.
The town clock has stood at the corner of East Mahoning Street and North Jefferson Street for more than 100 years. This clock has seen the ups and downs of Punxsutawney, and also been through several town fires.
According to Marty Armstrong of the Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society, W. H. Hill first erected the clock. Hill owned a jewelry store on the corner, and as was done in many towns, erected the clock and maintained it as needed.
When Hill died, Armstrong’s uncle, Sam X Jordan, opened the Melody Shoppe on that corner, and continued maintenance of the clock. Jordan sold pianos from his business for many years.
After some time, between Sam and his brother Josef, the store developed into a department store known as the Jordan Store. During all this time Sam Jordan continued to care for the clock.
In the 1930s the clock was converted to being powered by electricity, but was still maintained by Jordan. Sam Jordan died in a car crash in 1968. A few years later the clock was destroyed in the Christmas Eve fire of 1971. The fire was fought for 39 hours, and brought more than 350 firemen to Punxsutawney. It destroyed both the Jordan Store and the clock.
The town rallied to replace the clock that Jordan had cared for those many years.
“Immediately the townspeople gathered funds to replace the clock,” Armstrong said.
For a time the town paid mechanics to repair the clock when necessary, but after time repair was no longer feasible and clock was left to sit. It seemed the whole clock and pole would need to simply be replaced.
The PRIDE Committee began evaluating the clock, and found repairs could be made to put it back into operation. PRIDE secured new inserts, LED color-changing lights, and altered it to be operated by remote control so no one would have to climb up a ladder.
The clock can be made any color with the new lights, and is currently set to red and green for Christmas.
“Money was raised ... and the wonderful thing was all the businesses who participated and who helped,” Armstrong said.
“It makes me personally feel pretty good because I remember when I was a little girl and shopping at the store, and it just ties everything together,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong also noted that Sam Jordan had been a former Punxsutawney Man of the Year, former president of the Chamber of Commerce, and a founder of the regional development group in town.