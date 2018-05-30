PUNXSUTAWNEY — Area nonprofit organizations and local vendors will showcase themselves to the community at an upcoming event that brings everyone together year after year.
The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club has held a community yard sale for six years now, incorporating a farmers and artisan market and nonprofit organization showcase.
The event will take place rain or shine Saturday, June 9 at Gobbler’s Knob, located at 1548 Woodland Ave. Ext. in Punxsutawney from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with vendor set up from 8-9 a.m.
The community-wide event is not only about bringing businesses and organizations together and working as a team, but offers a family-friendly environment at a Punxsutawney staple location — Gobbler’s Knob, home of the famous Punxy Phil extravaganza.
Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, Inc. Executive Director Katie Donald said it is important to community-based agencies to support one another.
“We like to have the nonprofits participate, because it is important that we should our support to their causes,” she said. “Each nonprofit in our community works very hard to promote their mission. This event is an opportunity for them to try and recruit volunteers and publicizes their events.”
Incorporating an artisan and farmers market seemed like a natural win-win, since people can buy used items or homemade or homegrown items as well, Donald said.
“The yard sale/artisan and farmers market aspect of the event is a way for people to sell items that someone else is in need of, or something wonderful that they have helped to create,” she said.
In conjunction with organizations like the Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation, the PGC aims to highlight and influence local nonprofit organizations through donations, fundraisers and community events.
There are 40 vendor spaces available for $10 apiece. Acceptable vendors include yard sale items, artists or crafters, direct sale representatives, farmers and nonprofit organizations.
A concession stand will offer food and drinks for purchase, and participants are asked not to sell food, other than baked goods.
