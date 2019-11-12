PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Hospital water tank has been named a top 12 finalist in the Tank of the Year competition sponsored by Tnemec Company Inc. and will be featured in their calendar alongside other top finalists.
The water tank was rehabilitated earlier this year to feature a painting of Punxsutawney Phil on its side. The tank was built in 1978 and was last repainted in 1994. Today, Punxsutawney Phil can be seen waving with a smile on his face from the side of the water tank.
“The rehabilitation of this tank marks the completion of a three-phase, $2.2 million investment, that also included the construction of a new pump station and the installation of 3,200 feet of new water main here in Punxsutawney. We also took this opportunity to improve the safety of this infrastructure,” Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran said.
The rehabilitation of the water tank was about $550,000 project with the repainting and coating of a protective barrier. One of the requirements for the Tank of the Year competition is that the tank uses at least one of Tnemec’s products. Their products are what was used by the contractor, Clearcreek Coatings, of Ohio, for the painting of the tank.
Clearcreek Coatings also had a third party inspection firm on site to verify the work integrity and that all the guidelines were met during the process. Once the project was completed, Clearcreek Coatings submitted the rehabilitated tank into the competition.
There were more than 300 water tanks nominated for the competition and more than 20,000 online votes cast across the U.S. and Canada. The competition is meant to recognized municipalities for their aesthetic, creative, and innovative uses of exterior coatings on water storages tank projects, said Randy Moore, director of sales – agency development and industry affairs.
Pennsylvania American Water posted the tank on their social media and encouraged their followers and workers to vote for Punxsutawney.
The tank of the year was selected by a panel of water tank enthusiasts. Though Punxsutawney did not win for overall Tank of the Year, the tank will be featured in Tnemec’s 2020 water tank calendar.