PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center has become a twisting, twirling staple of education and enjoyment in the Jefferson County community.
Amanda Hornack, director of education and programming, said the restored building is full of history. Until 1998, it was Punxsutawney’s post office — you can even see the wear of the marble floor where people stood in line, and places in the ceiling where the postmaster watched his workers through vents or other openings.
In 2000, the PWDC, a nonprofit organization that operates on grants and donations, was born. The building, which is more than 100 years old, kept all its original woodwork, its high ceilings and a large front staircase entrance, and was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The exhibits combine weather, science and education in one facility, Hornack says, allowing children to be hands-on in every scenario. The building sees many school groups come through, as well as groundhog town tourists, including people from around the country who visit the Weather Capital of the World.
Every year, a new meteorologist is inducted into the “Meteorologist Hall of Fame,” Hornack said. Photos of all those honored are in a display case for viewers to see, as well as other weather-related equipment and past post-office memorabilia.
Organizers hope to have a new exhibit ready for Groundhog Day, Hornack said.
“We are really proud of the history,” she said. “We try to have something different or new every year.”
The large facility is a giant-sized maze for both children and adults, equipped with a weather observation station, weather cycle display, AccuWeather green screen and a weather balloon floating around in the lobby.
Favorites of children who visit are the twisty tornado slide, Hornack says, and the electric static generator that produces lightning. A model tornado, which produces swirling fog, was one of the facility’s first exhibits.
A tornado emergency shelter has its own room, and is one of the organization’s most educational exhibits, Hornack says. There are hands-on, interactive puzzles inside the room that teach students how to prepare for a natural disaster.
“They don’t even realize how much they’re learning when they’re here, because of how much fun they’re having,” she said.
Some of the exhibits even adults find fascinating include the weather wizard map full of quiz questions. In some exhibits, like the “perfect storm,” students can make their own weather by pounding on drums to produce thunder.
The “Barnyard Barometer” exhibit takes visitors through all sorts of motion-activated tales, such as “When the cow stands tall, no rain will fall.” And, of course, there is a folklore exhibit on Punxsutawney Phil.
The center is always looking for volunteers, Hornack says, especially people who enjoy working with children and have an appreciation for weather.
For more information, visit the PWDC on Facebook, www.weatherdiscovery.org or call 814-938-1000.
