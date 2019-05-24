PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center will hold its fourth annual Sloppy Science Day on June 22 in an effort to get young people into science.
Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center Director Marlene Lellock said the hands on activities are fun and educational for the children.
“Sloppy Science Day is all about getting kids interested in science and learning with activities that are hands on and fun. The kids get right in there and interact with the activities and the sloppiness is part of the adventure,” Lellock said.
Some new activities are being planned for this year’s event, including a kinetic sand activity that will allow participants to make moldable sand and take home. A Crazy Painting activity will explore how many ways a sidewalk can be painted. A Twisted Twister game will be featured which puts a messy twist on the classic children’s game.
Returning activities will include a sensory dig, extreme bubbles, an exploding diet Coke and Mentos activity and Chalk Bombs of Color.
No preregistration is necessary. The cost for children three years and up is $10. There is no charge for children two years and under. The Weather Center encourages children eight years and under to be accompanied by an adult. The cost for adults accompanying their children but not participating is $6.
For more information, visit www.weatherdiscoverycenter.org, send an email to info@weatherdiscovery.com or call 814-938-1000.