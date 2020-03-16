PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney’s annual Week of Giving has officially begun, as efforts to raise funds for local organizations is brought front and center.
Week of Giving is an event through Oil City Bridge Builders Community Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping cultivate a culture of philanthropy, according to Trenton Moulin, president of Bridge Builders.
Moulin said this is the fourth year for the event in Punxsutawney, with the local organization becoming an affiliate of the company in 2015. Punxsutawney is the newest affiliate to join the group, which includes Forest County, Clarion County, and the Venango area.
“A few community members started talking with us, and they wanted to partner with us rather than create their own foundation because of the expenses, and because of the back office and knowledge we already had,” Moulin said.
The group was inspired by the success seen during last year’s Week of Giving, which raised more than $330,000. He expects Punxsutawney this year to exceed $1 million in total donated since the event began in 2015.
A number of non-profit organizations from around Punxsutawney are participating in the event this year, including; The Weather Discovery Center, the Coal Memorial, the Historical Society, Rails to Trails, the Arts Association , the Garden Club, the Memorial Library, Punxsutawney Theatre Arts Guild, the Salvation Army, PRIDE, and Child Evangelism Fellowship.
All money donated during the week will be matched by donors found through Bridge Builders, including Paul and Ellen Flickner Charitable Fund, Northwest Bank, and National Fuel. These companies will match five percent of the total money donated during the week.
“We’re helping non-profits determine their own destiny,” Moulin said.
Those wishing to make a donation this week can find the organization of their choice at bbcf.org/punxsutawney.