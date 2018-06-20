A Punxsutawney woman who fled the area in mid May was arrested in Utah over the weekend, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Lana Laughbaum, founder of Godot Animal Sanctuary in Punxsutawney, abandoned the property and about 300 animals — including dogs, cats, horses, cows, birds and deer — some time in the second week of May. An ongoing lawsuit against her caused a judge to order that the land be vacated by April 15.
Animal rescues and shelters in the area joined together to take in the animals left behind, along with Godot Sanctuary worker Jenny Hill, who fed and took care of them after Laughbaum fled without warning.
In a previous Courier Express article, Jefferson County Sheriff Carl Gotwald said Laughbaum is being charged with at least five felony counts of theft by deception for timbering on land she didn’t own. She also faces pending illegal wildlife charges by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Despite the reported poor health conditions of many of the animals and the uproar from community members, Gotwald said Laughbaum’s charges are strictly based on theft and deception, not animal cruelty.
According to news reports, Laughbaum was arrested on Saturday by the St. George Police Department in Utah and is currently in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.