PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly assaulting a police officer during a reported domestic dispute.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Irene Smith, 43, of Punxsutawney, on Feb. 3 including one felony charge for assault of a law enforcement officer and one misdemeanor charge for harassment.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Jefferson County Control dispatched an officer to an active domestic, and reported they could hear screaming from a woman and possibly children.
When officers arrived at the home, they were met by a man and two children. The children were allegedly holding onto the man telling him he wasn’t leaving. Police were also met by Smith, who was reportedly irate at the time. She was allegedly attempting to hit the victim, and police were telling her to stop.
The officer reported that Smith was not listening to them, so they got in between Smith and the man as Smith continued trying to hit him. Smith allegedly struck the officer multiple times during the struggle while trying to hit the man.
The officer allegedly shoved Smith back and sent the man out into the hallway of the apartment to diffuse the situation, at which time Smith allegedly ran out of the apartment and struck the man in the face twice.
While interviewing the man, he said he was there for about an hour, then said he was going to leave. He told police that Smith did not want him to leave, and began to allegedly threaten to stab him if he left. She then became upset and started to hit him, so he grabbed her arms to restrain her, according to the affidavit.
He said that while grabbing her one arm, she attempted to hit him, and he grabbed her, dragging her arm into her mouth, causing a bloody lip. He alleged he had not attempted to harm Smith, only restrain her.
Smith told officers that the man was supposed to bring diapers to her apartment and didn’t. She then asked why he was there, and they started to argue. She reported to officers that she told the man to leave, and hit him so he would leave. She allegedly called a relative, and the man got mad and allegedly attempted to strangle her.
According to the affidavit, Smith then told the children present to get a knife so she could stab the man to get him off of her. Smith’s relative called 911, and she alleged the children attempted to get the man off of her when police arrived.
Officers did not see marks on Smith’s neck from being strangled, but did reportedly see fresh blood inside her mouth. The man had a small cut on his left cheek from being hit, according to the affidavit.
Smith has waived her right to a preliminary hearing with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock, and posted bail of $30,000 at 10 percent.