DuBOIS — A Punxsutawney woman has been charged following a vehicle-pedestrian accident on the DuBois Walmart parking lot, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Feb. 6 Sandy Township Police charged Rose Marie Graffius, 67, Graffius Avenue, with a misdemeanor count of accidents involving death or personal injury following an incident at 5:50 p.m. Nov. 30, 2019.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police responded to Walmart for a report of a child being struck by a vehicle, and the driver failed to stop and render aid or provide evidence of financial responsibility.
On Walmart surveillance video, police reportedly saw a red SUV strike a child in row eight of the parking lot. The vehicle then continued on and left the area without stopping or checking on the victim.
The child was transported by emergency medical services for a leg injury, the affidavit said.
Police reportedly were able to determine the driver of the suspect vehicle was Graffius, the affidavit said.
When contacted by the police, Graffius reportedly said she did know she was involved in an accident, but thought someone threw something at her vehicle, the affidavit said.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 20 at Ford’s office.