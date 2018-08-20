PUNXSUTAWNEY — Debbie Heckendorn of Punxsutawney has turned her passion for goats into a solo soap-making business.
Growing up, she always had horses and was involved in 4H, Heckerdorn said, but is no longer able to manage a large animal.
They started buying goats for her children, so they could raise meat goats for market projects, Heckerdorn said. They now have 22 of them.
When she was in the 4th grade, she went on a field trip to the Old Bedford Village, Heckerdorn said, where she went from house to house, learning about life in days past.
When she came to a house with a woman making soap, she immediately fell in love, she said. She had only a couple of dollars to spend that day, and chose to buy a block of soap for her mother.
“I loved everything about that chunk of soap — I held it and I loved the way it felt and smelled, everything about it. I was obsessed with that piece of soap.”
It started with a Nubian goat named Isabel, who is pictured in The Soapy Goat’s logo with Heckerdorn’s grandmother.
She is more than just a goat-soap machine, though — ‘Baby Bel’ is Heckerdorn’s baby, she says. Goats are personable animals that can make very good pets, she says.
“We have a bond — she is a pet to me,” she said. “They work their way into your heart.”
She has had Isabel since she was two weeks old, and bottle-raised her, Heckerdorn said. Bel follows her around and looks to her as a mother figure.
From the beginning, it was important to her to create and use her own recipe, Heckerdorn said. The process of making soap can generate a lot of heat, which can boil the milk and ruin the sugars in the soap.
After a milking, she strains the milk into ice cube trays and freezes it. She gathers up enough milk for the whole year, drying Isabelle out so she doesn’t have to milk her all year round, Heckerdorn said.
“The process of freezing the milk first is really important,” she said. “When they’re properly processed, the sugars in the milk add the most creamy, lovely feel to the soap.”
When Isabelle is bred and has her babies, she is full of milk in the morning, Heckerdorn said. She raises her babies and supplies her with goat milk, and they make the perfect team.
Goat milk also contains many vitamins and minerals beneficial for skin, Heckerdorn says. Her goat soap contains 9 ounces of milk, and one milking can produce 65-70 ounces, Heckerdorn said.
Her products combine goat milk and a pinch of fragrance, with no detergents or preservatives.
“Everyone’s recipes are different — I felt it was very important to have my own recipe,” she said. “That sets me apart from someone else who’s making goat milk soap.”
She sells her Soapy Goat products in seven local shops, offering scents like oatmeal milk and honey, lavender, peppermint and seasonal ones such as apple jack and orange peel. Wholesale orders are also available.
For more information, call 814-365-5163 or visit The Soapy Goat Soap Works on Facebook.
