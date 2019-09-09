PUNXSUTAWNEY – A Punxsutawney woman faces charges for furnishing drug free urine that was not her own after an incident with Jefferson County Adult Probation on Aug. 14.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Cristina Rose Pearce, 34, of Punxsutawney including furnishing drug free urine.
According to the Affidavit of probable cause, a probation officer went to Pearce’s home for a field visit after several failed attempts to contact her. When the officer arrived, Pearce’s daughter was said to be in the bathroom and ill. The officer noted Pearce’s daughter was in the bathroom for about 20 minutes, but she heard no noise coming from the bathroom, nor did the toilet ever flush.
Pearce was given about 25 minutes to drink liquids and provide a urine sample. Pearce agreed to try but then told the officer she was unable to do so.
According to the affidavit, when Pearce stood up, the officer noticed a clear plastic lotion bottle on the right side of the back of the toilet seat. The bottle was half filled with what appeared to be urine, and was warm as if it had been recently placed there.
Pearce denied knowing anything about the bottle and back downstairs, Pearce’s daughter tried to take the bottle from the officer and reportedly would not say what was in the bottle. Neither would, or could give an explanation to how the bottle came to be on the toilet seat, according to the affidavit.
When Pearce finally did provide a sample, it tested positive for narcotics. The lotion bottle was tested separately, and was negative for any drugs.
Pearce is currently waiting for her preliminary hearing with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock on Sept. 24.