PUNXSUTAWNEY— Melissa Denise Dillard faces charges of theft and receiving stolen property at a July 2 preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock in connection with an April 16 incident.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Pennsylvania State Police Officer Raymond Green interviewed Dillard and Dillard reportedly admitted that she stole an Xbox One S from the victim, Amber Hemphill.
Dillard is reported to have said she was in Hemphill’s residence to dye her hair. She excused herself to go to the restroom and instead allegedly went into the bedroom, removed the Xbox and placed it into her boyfriend’s car.
Dillard reportedly said her boyfriend had no knowledge of her actions. Dillard said the Xbox was sold to a Game Stop in Johnstown. The Xbox was recovered from the Game Stop and returned to Hemphill.
Dillard is reported to have provided a custodial statement explaining her actions and was released.