PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney woman is facing felony child endangerment charges following an incident where she is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs with her child in the car, according to court documents.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Kristen Nichole Klender, 24, of Punxsutawney, including endangering the welfare of children, and DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to an accident where a driver struck a parked vehicle. When they arrived on scene, Klender initially told them she was returning from her mother’s home, and fell asleep behind the wheel.
She had her 15-month-old in the car with her, but said she appeared to be unharmed in the accident.
The police conducted multiple field sobriety tests with Klender including the horizontal gaze, convergence, the walk and turn, the one-leg stand, and the Romberg test. During these tests, Klender allegedly had body tremors, could not estimate time passage, or keep balanced.
Klender was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert, and transported to the police station for an interview. During the interview, she allegedly admitted to snorting heroin and smoking methamphetamine the day before.
She agreed to a legal blood draw at the hospital before being returned to her home. The results of these tests were not available in the affidavit.
Klender has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 6 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.