PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney woman is facing charges for retail theft after she allegedly tried to steal merchandise from her place of employment on Sept. 7.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Amanda Jane Fyock, 39, of Punxsutawney, including retail theft.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the police were alerted that Fyock had placed merchandise behind Tractor Supply, where she worked, and would have her ride pull back to load the merchandise before leaving the store.
Fyock allegedly attempted to take two camp chairs, two large zero gravity chairs, a large galvanized bucket with a lid, two animal water/feed bowls, two containers of cat treats, one cat scratcher pole, one cat toy, and one water mat, which totaled $282.90 with tax.
The police met at the back of the store with several of the store managers, who were monitoring the merchandise placed out back by Fyock. They explained Fyock would be picked up by her ride at the front of the store, and drive back to pick up the items.
The officer moved his car out of sight and waited for Fyock to arrive. The assistant manager called to alert the officer when Fyock was loading the items. The officer allegedly observed two women, Fyock and her ride, loading the property into a vehicle before turning on his emergency lights.
According to the affidavit, when asked why they were out back loading the products into their car, Fyock said she worked there, and that she had purchased the items and placed them out back during her shift. She said she bought the items with a credit card and named the employee who completed the transaction. She could not give the officer a receipt, and said she must have left it in the lunch room.
A store manager did a search of the store transactions, and did not find one listed to Fyock’s employee number, which is commonly done for the employee discount. There was also no receipt found in the lunchroom. The report said Fyock was told until the purchase could be verified, she had to return all the items to the store. Everything was then removed from the car and put in the storeroom.
The driver allegedly said she knew nothing about the items, except that she had picked Fyock up for about a month, and pulled back to pick up items about three times. She said they had pulled back to pick up cat litter the night before, but thought there was a receipt attached to it.
One of the managers had asked the employee named to have completed the transaction for Fyock, and they said they had not rung anything up for Fyock. They also found Fyock on camera the day before placing the cat litter out back, and could not find any transaction in the store’s system for this either.
Fyock is awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 8 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.