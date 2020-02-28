PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney woman is faces child endangerment charges after being arrested under suspicion of DUI with two children in the car.
Punxsutawney based state police filed charges against Christine M. Gromley, 33, of Punxsutawney, on Feb. 14 including DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, driving without insurance, two counts of disregarding traffic lane, and careless driving.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, an officer was patrolling on State Route 119 when he saw a car on Clark Street veer left into the oncoming traffic lane. The vehicle then turned onto Cherry Street and drove left into the oncoming traffic lane and almost onto the left shoulder.
The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Gromley. While he talked to her, he reportedly smelled alcohol and noted her speech was slurred.
Gromley reportedly admitted to recently drinking alcohol at a family's home. The officer asked Gromley to complete a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, to which she agreed. She was then placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI, and was taken to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital for a legal blood draw.
Before leaving the scene, arrangements were made for Gromley's two children, who were in the back seat, to be picked up.
Gromley's blood test reportedly showed her blood alcohol content to be .182 percent.
Gromley has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 24 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.