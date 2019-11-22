PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney woman faces felony drug charges after reportedly being caught in a controlled drug buy in May.
Reynoldsville Borough Police Nov. 15 filed charges against Alicia Diane Repine, 35, of Punxsutawney, including two felony charges of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and criminal use of a communication facility, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police conducted a controlled buy between a confidential informant and Repine. The CI arranged to buy one gram of methamphetamine from Repine for $100 over a cell phone.
Just before making the purchase the CI was searched by police for money or contraband and none was found. The CI was given $100 of Jefferson County Drug Task Force funds. Officers allegedly observed the CI approach Repine’s apartment, and Repine come outside to meet with the CI.
When the CI returned to the undercover vehicle, two small ziploc baggies with suspected methamphetamine in them were surrendered to officers. The CI was searched a second time, and no more money or contraband was found. The substance in the baggies was reportedly tested using a narcotics identification kit, and tested positive for methamphetamine.
This is Repine’s first drug-related charge. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail at 10 percent. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 17 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.