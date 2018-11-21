PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney woman who abandoned her animal sanctuary in May is facing charges for timbering on land she didn’t own.
According to Punxsutawney State Police reports, Lana Laughbaum was charged with theft by deception, a third-degree felony, through district court on Monday.
Laughbaum left Godot Sanctuary, and about 300 animals, behind this past summer, when a judge ruled the land be vacated by April 15. After fleeing the property, Laughbaum’s whereabouts were unknown, until she was arrested in late June by the St. George Police Department in Utah.
This was not Laughbaum’s first run-in with the law — she was already on the map for a long time, said Jefferson County Sheriff Carl Gotwald in a previous Courier Express article. She is being charged with at least five felony counts of theft by deception for timbering on land she didn’t own. She also has pending illegal wildlife charges by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, he said.
According to a police report, the victim, Fulton Logging, LLC, entered into a timber contract with Laughbaum, paying her $23,500 for the timbering of her land. In early January, the company was advised there was a lien placed on Laughbaum’s land, barring her from selling more timber.
“The lien was still in effect on the date the contract was signed, and the arrestee knowingly entered into the contract, while having no right to do so,” reports said.
Laughbaum is currently in the Jefferson County Jail on related felony charges, as well as other charges separate from this investigation, police say. This investigation remains open.
