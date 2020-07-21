PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney woman has been attending borough meetings since last November to get approval to run her dog grooming business out of her home.
Katie Hinds first approached council about her business in November to ask what path she should take to move her business to her home. Hinds started working for S&M Grooming and Boarding about 10 years ago. She was working out of a rental property in Rossiter, but was recently given the business by the owners.
Hinds was pregnant with her third child when she began asking the council for help in moving the business to her home, saying it would be easier for her, and more cost effective, to work from home.
“This is my career on the line,” Hinds said.
The first step council told her was to attend a Zoning Hearing Board meeting to have her residence rezoned for the business. The board received a complaint from one of her neighbors, which led to a denial of her request. Hinds said she didn’t realize she had the option to appeal until it was too late, so she came back to council to ask what to do.
At a February council meeting, the council told Hinds they would look into options for her business. During the March meeting, council member Justin Cameron said he wanted to develop a new ordinance to allow low-impact home-based businesses. The ordinance needed to be presented to the Planning and Zoning Committee, and Hinds was again told to wait while the ordinance was developed.
“You’d think Punxsy of all places would want this because there’s no groomers,” Hinds said. “A lot of my clients are asking ‘when are you coming back to work,’ and I just tell them, I don’t know, it all depends.”
During this time, Hinds and her husband Scott decided to do their own research into the borough ordinances. Through this research she found the Home Occupation Code 235-35, which she brought to council during the June meeting.
The council directed her to attend the next Planning and Zoning meeting to ask for approval through this code. She received the approval from the commission, and was added to the agenda for the July council meeting.
Before this meeting, she received a letter in the mail from Borough Manager Toby Santik that stated; “Recently, you attended a meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission to once again request permission to have a dog grooming business on your property, and they voted to allow this business on your property. Please be advised that this action is not authorized. The proper steps for your request was to apply for a Variance from the Zoning Hearing Board…”
During the July council meeting, Hinds once again attended to ask what she should do, but this time filled the council’s chamber with her neighbors who are in support of her business being in the neighborhood.
“Last meeting, it was said that if I went to Planning and Zoning and got the exception, it would come back to you guys, and that would be the final say. So, I don’t understand what the confusion is. I don’t want to rezone, because that would just be a complete hassle, and it doesn’t need to be rezoned,” Hinds said.
The ordinance Hinds is trying to be accepted through mentions having an accessory building for the business, so Hinds had her two properties put together so she could build a new building on the back part to do her dog grooming in.
“The day I got that letter was the same day I came home from the hospital from having my son, and it was just a big slap in the face because I thought I was getting somewhere with my business,” Hinds said.
Hinds produced a copy of the Home Occupation Code for the council to read while she was at the meeting.
“I’m not prepared to suggest anything at this meeting, I apologize for that,” said Nick Gianvito, the borough solicitor.
The council is planning to set up a meeting with Hinds, Code Enforcement Officer Mary McHenry, and some council members. Hinds is hoping to have an answer before August, because she is planning to homeschool her oldest daughter because of the coronavirus.