PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Manager Toby Santik provided an update to the Indian Street Sewer and Waterline Replacement Project, thanking those who live in the area for their patience.
Construction on the project began on Dec. 3, 2020 at the northern end of the street, and moving south. Santik described some statistics for the current status of the project.
Kukurin Contracting, the company completing the project, has installed about 890 linear feet of 12-inch gravity sewer line, 1,160 linear feet of eight-inch gravity sewer line, 11 man holes, 35 laterals, eight inletes, about 105 linear feet of 18-inch storm sewer, about 60 linear feet of 24-inch storm sewer, and about 255 linear feet of 36-inch storm sewer.
The company has also completed testing of the gravity sewer lines on Gaskill Avenue, according to Santik.
“To those residents that have been completely and totally inconvenienced through this mess, I thank you for your patients, the borough appreciates your tolerance of what’s going on up there. Prior to you folks coming into this chamber, we all agreed, there will never ever be another project of this nature done in this borough done at this time of year. We learned a valuable lesson here,” Santik said.
He also requested the approval of the PENNVEST pay request in the amount of $208,376.65. This amount includes project invoices for the EADS Group engineering firm for services rendered in December and the contractors pay application for January. This motion was made and approved.
Finally, Santik said the Chapter 94 report has been started in coordination with the sewer department for documents and reports, and is ongoing. The report is to be completed and submitted to the Department of Environmental Protection by March 31.
Santik also informed council that the borough is going to start submitting bids for the East End Playground Project.
“This will get underway here within the next month, and I’m just happy to make that announcement as this has been one that’s been long coming and overdue,” Santik said.