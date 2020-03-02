PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsy Perk celebrated its grand opening Feb. 28 with a cafe filled with people most of the day.
The day was celebrated with the unveiling of the “Friends” themed drink menu and entertainment provided by Annie Morgan.
Owner Autumn Weaver wanted to give her cafe a different theme than what most would expect. She loves the show “Friends” and decided she would incorporate elements of the show and the cafe into her own space.
The cafe on the show is known as Central Perk, which is where Weaver took inspiration for the name of Punxsy Perk.
She said you don’t have to be a huge fan of “Friends” to come and enjoy time in her cafe.
People who are fans of the show will appreciate the bright orange couch Weaver found, which sits in the front window of the cafe. She hopes people will feel comfortable with treating the cafe as a place to “hang out” like the characters do in the show.
The windows along the top of the walls also feature art work using font and graphics similar to the show with the characters names.
She has a second seating room to the side where she plans to play “Friends” marathons for those who might be bigger fans, or for those curious about the show.
Punxsy Perk is also stocked with baked goods and donuts from a bakery in Indiana, Portia’s Donuts. She also buys her coffee from Commonplace Coffee, a small business that is based in Pittsburgh with a location in Indiana.