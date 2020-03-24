PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsy Perk Cafe served an estimated 40 people a free, hot breakfast on Sunday through donations from the community.
Punxsy Perk owner Autumn Weaver started by setting up a canned foods table at her coffee shop for those who might need those immediately. She opened the table to accept public donations as well, and soon started getting donations of more than just cans.
“A lot of people came in and asked if they could donate money,” Weaver said.
She said a lot of bread was donated and checks began arriving in the mail. She used about half of the money received to purchase more canned foods for the table, and half to purchase food for the free breakfast.
The breakfast consisted of pancakes or french toast, sausage, and orange juice or water. She wanted to be able to offer scrambled eggs too, but was afraid she wouldn’t be able to buy enough with the shortages in grocery stores.
“I’m glad we didn’t because we had just enough eggs to do the french toast,” Weaver said. “I guess we just did the best we could with what we had.”
Many people called in to have a breakfast delivered. Weaver also had meals delivered to some of the elderly who had gotten canned goods from the cafe.
“I figured if there were people in need of canned goods they would probably appreciate the hot meal too,” Weaver said.
She said the first round of canned goods were mostly taken by elderly people who didn’t want to have to leave their house.
Weaver was also called by a family with five children who had just been through a house fire, and gave them many of the canned goods she still had.
The cafe is now closed on Mondays to allow Weaver and her staff to do a deep clean of the shop once a week. She said they clean everything throughout the day and are always sanitizing, but feels taking a day to really scrub everything down will be helpful. The cafe will still be open the other six days of the week at regular times.