PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsy Perk Cafe will host a Facebook Live karaoke event tonight as a way of providing people something enjoyable to do while staying in their homes.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the Punxsy Perk Facebook page. All ages are permitted to participate and duets are welcome.
Owner Autumn Weaver had been planning to start hosting open mic nights at the cafe at the end of March before the coronavirus pandemic started. She said many were disappointed that she had to cancel, so she started brainstorming how to do it without meeting in the store.
“It just snowballed in a matter of 20 minutes and then I decided I was going to do it,” Weaver said.
She thought it would be cute to film her child singing and post it to the page to lighten the mood. Then, she started thinking about doing a live video. She wondered how she could get other people to be live on her page, and decided she could share their Facebook Live to her page.
This event is meant to give people something to do while still being responsible and staying home. Weaver said she is planning to start the event with her children singing in the cafe to help put people in the mood, and ease people’s nerves.
“I have time slots on the event page, and we’ll do them every five minutes. Someone will start a new song, and I’ll be there constantly sharing to our page,” Weaver said.
She said she hopes starting with her children in the cafe will help set the atmosphere of a cafe, even through online interaction. Even though it can be scary to record a video for online use, she said it’s still just karaoke for fun.
She will ask each performer to wait about 30 seconds once they go live so they she can get it shared to the audience on her page. There are about 2,500 followers on the cafe’s Facebook page.
“It’s cool for people who are doing open mics and trying to get their name out there. There’s 2,500 people who could possibly see you,” Weaver said.