PUNXSUTAWNEY — A downtown Punxsutawney pizza shop dedicated to serving the community in more ways than one will soon celebrate five years in business.
Punxy Pizza Owner Scott Anthony said the North Findley Street restaurant’s anniversary is officially on Feb. 19.
The venue used to be the location of a regional franchise, Anthony says. The previous owners asked him to help manage the business, and he eventually bought it from them. It transitioned to an individually-run restaurant in 2014.
Anthony, originally from Johnstown, started off self-employed in the janitorial business, but transitioned into food. He developed a passion for pizza, though, he said, after reading about it and traveling to trade shows and pizza expositions.
Punxy Pizza’s slogan is “Think About Pizza,” meaning they wanted people to stop and think if the pizza they’re purchasing helps the local community, Anthony says.
Anthony is also known for giving back to the community he loves. Punxsy Pizza hosts a “Pizza and Prevention” event each year, with each pizza sold benefiting area fire companies. The “Light Up a Child’s Life” event held there in December donates 100 percent of its proceeds to Make-A-Wish.
“Over the years, I connected myself with the community,”” he said. “We wanted to be a community-minded, community-based pizzeria,” he said.
The menu expands far beyond custom-made pizzas, including salads, strombolis, hoagies, pitas and appetizers. As of September, Punxsy Pizza also now offers beer and wine, and is the first in Jefferson County to offer beer by home delivery, Anthony said.
In order to receive the liquor license, the venue had to have more seats, Anthony said. He expanded to open another room, jumping from the ability to seat 28 to 52 seats.
The next room is themed to take customers into an Italian environment, with brick walls, artwork and photographs by local artisans. Some high-top tables overlook the downtown Punxsutawney streets, while others give private groups an area in which to meet.
“Even though we’re a small town, there’s a lot of good and talent in this community, and I try to promote that,” Anthony said.
The overall goal is to provide high-end, specialty pizzas, Anthony says. He partners with Stello Foods and has also brought in some family recipes of his own.
He tries to make someone’s overall restaurant experience something special, Anthony says.
“One of the things I’ve learned is the consumer should feel at-home and liked here,” he said. “It’s special if you know their order or their name. You learn little things about people, and it broadens your horizons in the community.”
For more information, visit the Punxsy Pizza Facebook page, www.punxsypizza.com or call 814-938-8132.
