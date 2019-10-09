PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney School Board voted to increase the fees for use of the pool effective Jan. 1 2020 during its meeting Tuesday.
The new prices for a daily pass will be $5 for an individual, $8 for a family, and $8 for water aerobics. The monthly prices will be $20 for an individual, $25 for a family, and $40 for water aerobics. The yearly prices will be $125 for an individual and $175 for a family.
The board also approved five new bus stops. Two of the new stops will be on West Main Street in Anita, one will be at Haag’s Feed Store on the Sykesville/Troutville Road, Lewis Street and North Findley Street, and Pine Street and Sycamore Street.
Bob Englebaugh and Jon Finn gave a presentation at the Oct. 3 meeting on the Capital Project Studies. Discussions on the possibility of making the stadium a turf field continued, with some board members still not supportive of the idea.
After the discussion at the Thursday meeting, and continued discussion on Tuesday, the board approved work in the high school kitchen. They also voted to begin replacing the track over the summer.
In summer 2021 there will be sidewalk and paving repair done. There will also be a canopy added to the drop off area of the elementary school.
In the third year, the elementary roof will be replaced, and the high school gym will be upgraded to LED lighting.
The board also voted to create a Dungeons and Dragons club at the high school, and voted to appoint Lisa McMeekin the advisor of the club.