PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney woman has started trying to spread positivity through the “kind slap challenge” after being inspired by a positive group on TikTok, a video-sharing social media network.
Bobbie States found a positivity crew on TikTok, Club Positivity, who have been spreading kindness through the videos they post. She said one particular influencer started the “Love Slap,” a challenge where the group does good things for people.
From this, she decided to start the “Kind Slap Challenge” in Punxsutawney. She is hoping that through her small acts of kindness she started doing, she can encourage others in town to keep the kindness going with their own acts.
“Because I was inspired, and I’m trying to encourage other people to do the same thing,” States said. “I just want to encourage acts of kindness to be a ripple effect and see how far it can go.”
States made a Facebook page for the challenge where she shares out hints about where she hides cards, encourages others to spread positivity and shares when she hears about the positivity being carried on by others. The page is The Kind Slap Community.
States bought a bundle of cards with positive sayings on them, and will add her own message and a small gift card to the card. She also bought bracelets from one of the positive TikTokers, JT Laybourne, who sells $5 bracelets with positive messages on them.
“My first one, I just went to the picture frames at Walmart and put it (a card) in between them, and said ‘go make someone smile’ and had a gift card in there,” States said.
She just started doing this about a week ago, and is planning to continue it until the end of December. She hides a card someplace about twice a week.
She would like to continue it longer if it gains enough traction in the community. The holidays are a difficult time for States because of the death of her father, and she takes this time to lift others up.
“Holidays are just the hardest for me, so I like to be the light. I don’t want anybody to suffer the way I suffered,” she said.
Last year she and her daughters took small gifts around to the nursing homes. She said that wasn’t going to be feasible to do this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, so she started searching for something else to do.
She has also started reaching out to local businesses about hosting a day where one customer will have their bill paid for. So far, she is considering restaurants for this and has the first event planned for Tuesday (today) at Punxsy Pizza.
States and the owner have picked a random number, and that number ticket will be paid for for whoever the customer is. States said this was to help some of the locally-owned businesses which might be struggling right now. She is still working on getting other businesses lined up for this.
Those wanting to follow along with her acts of kindness and help spread positivity in the community can search for the Facebook page.