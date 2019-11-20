PUNXSUTAWNEY —District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock, of Punxsutawney, presided over the following preliminary hearings on Nov 7.
Dismissed
- Esther Marie Fleming, 57, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with simple assault. A second charge for harassment was moved to non-traffic.
- Isabell M. Kneer, 24, of Brockway, who was charged with fraud to obtain food stamps/assistance.
Withdrawn
- Tod Alan Fleming, 49, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with simple assault. A second charge fo harassment was moved to non-traffic.
- Michael A. Berezansky, 46, of Reynoldsville, who was charged with DUI, accident damage to unattended vehicle or property, and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection. He also has two charges of failing to notify police of an accident and accident damage to unattended vehicle or property that were moved to non-traffic.
Held for CourtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following case to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
C
- hristian R. Crawford, 40, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with writing bad checks.
- Raymond Guy Marsh, 35, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, and disorderly conduct for engaging in fighting. A charge for simple assault was dismissed. His bail has been set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Donald P. Yates III, 48, of DuBois, who is charged with unlawful restraint of minor – involuntary servitude, indecent assault without the consent of others, indecent assault forcible compulsion, indecent assault of a person under 16 years old, unlawful restraint/involuntary servitude, and endangering the welfare of children. He posted bail in July, and was released from the Jefferson County Jail.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Kerran Dale Snyder, 37, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, and theft by failing to make the required disbursement of funds. Her bail has been set at $25,000 unsecured.
- Jonathon Andrew Zimmerman, 68, of Brookville, who is charged with felling or attempting to elude officers, DUI, two counts of simple assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct engaging in fighting, and following too closely. Two felony charges of aggravated assault were withdrawn. His bail was changed from $45,000 at 10 percent to $45,000 unsecured, and he was released from the Jefferson County Jail.
- Dustin Thomas Marsh, 31, of Rockton, who is charged with retail theft. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.