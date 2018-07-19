DuBOIS — For many Relay for Life team members, the coming weekend is about more than just sporting purple in the DuBois City Park — it’s a chance to carry on the memory of a loved one.
Kim Reiter and her family will participate in Saturday’s 24th annual Relay for Life fundraiser, which will be held from noon to midnight. The goal for 2018 is to raise $70,000 for cancer research and awareness.
RFL holds a special meaning to Reiter and her family this year, as it does to the many cancer survivors and honorers who will help paint the park purple with support.
What started as a pain in his side in the fall of 2016 quickly turned into a rare cancer diagnosis for Reiter’s father, Perry Ishman.
As do many cancer victims, Ishman barely had time to process his diagnosis before the disease took his life.
He was diagnosed with a “cancer of unknown primary” in January of 2017, and lost the battle on June 26. Following that diagnosis, Ishman and those closest to him were quickly faced with an unexpected and unimaginable fight — one that no one is prepared for.
“It was shocking to him and all of his family,” Reiter said. “He had never been hospitalized over his lifetime for anything other than his birth.”
Ishman was a retired railroad worker, but that didn’t slow him down. He enjoyed remodeling his home, working on cars, mowers and a snow plow, which he used to plow his neighbors out of snow storms in the winter. He also loved wooden projects and could often be found in the garage carving out crafts.
What he loved most, though, was his family, including the grand children and great grandchildren who called him “Papa Perry.”
Reiter and her mother, Carol Ishman, agreed that Relay for Life was the perfect opportunity to honor him, by helping to raise funds for the ones still fighting.
“I just felt our family should participate in Relay for Life this year in his memory and to fund cancer research,” she said. “So many people are battling this disease, whether it’s personally or a loved one or friend.”
Their team is called “The Papa Perry Project,” in honor of a man who loved his projects and the ones who called him Papa Perry.
“‘The Papa Perry Project’ will be selling wooden keychains made from pressed wood from Papa Perry’s garage,” she said. “He also loved a good cookie, so we will also be selling gourmet cookies and drinks.”
Reiter says she hopes to see the community come together on Saturday to support all of the teams, helping to raise funds and awareness for cancer research.
“Though cancer treatments have come a long way, and there are breakthroughs each and every day, a cure for all cancers is most hopeful.”
